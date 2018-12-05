Robyn dances till dawn in “Honey” video: Watch

Robyn in the "Honey" video

Robyn’s latest album, Honey, is loaded with dance songs that beckon your body to move through romantic grief. The clip for the title track to one of the year’s top albums illustrates how beautifully the Swedish pop star does this not just in musical theory, but in physical practice

Directed by Robyn’s longtime partner, Max Vitali (who also helmed the videos for “Call Your Girlfriend”, “Dancing on My Own”, and more hits), the “Honey” clip is at first a series of sensual closeups. You can feel movement as the camera takes slow pans up and over the edges of Robyn and the vague outline of other figures. It isn’t until about halfway through, however, when the shots become slightly wider and the light whiter, that you realize these bodies are dancing. Not quite together, like one might dance in the tight confines of a club, but near and around one another, each in their own expressive world while sharing the same space.

Robyn will support Honey on a European and North American tour early next year.