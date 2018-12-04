Robyn gets festive with cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas”: Stream

Robyn, photo by Killian Young

During her two-plus hour appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today, Robyn covered a lot of ground. She spoke about the glumness of the holidays, her new album Honey, and even delivered a performance of the title track from said album.

But her most seasonally-appropriate gesture came when she covered Wham!’s cheesy-as-hell Yuletide ballad “Last Christmas”. Leading up to the song, Robyn described the holiday season as “melancholic,” and called George Michael of Wham! “my hero.” The cover bears that out, too, as an interesting mix of Robyn’s poppy, electronic-pop minimalism paired with hooky piano backing and delicate vocals that spice up the formulaic holiday earworm.



The entire show is nearly three hours long, but you can catch the cover at about 2:12:50 over on BBC Radio 1’s website. It’s also not the first time that someone’s covered “Last Christmas” on the Live Lounge; The xx did it back in 2012.

If you’ve just got to get the original version of the song out of your head, here’s Wham!’s OG version below.

Robyn is set to start a promotional tour for Honey in February, and shortly afterward will launch a fashion collection with Björn Borg.