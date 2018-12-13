Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2019: Radiohead, The Cure, and Stevie Nicks

Radiohead (Lior Phillips), The Cure (Debi Del Grande), and Stevie Nicks

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has reveled its class of 2019. Radiohead, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies are all to be inducted during a ceremony held next April.

Rage Against the Machine, Devo, Kraftwerk, MC5, Rufus and Chaka Khan, and Todd Rundgren were on the longlist of potential inductees who will have to wait another year before their possible inclusion into the Rock Hall.



A committee of 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members, as well as a fan vote, determined next year’s Rock Hall class. In order to be eligible, a nominee’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago.

The induction ceremony will take place March 29th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. A TV broadcast of the gala will air on HBO at a later date.

Radiohead, who were first nominated in 2018, previously expressed a disinterest in a potential induction. “I don’t care,” Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood responded when asked about the band’s potential enshrinement in an interview last year. Guitarist Ed O’Brien added, “I don’t want to be rude about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because for a lot of people it means something, but culturally I don’t understand it. I think it might be a quintessential American thing.”

However, in response to today’s announcement, Radiohead took a more gracious tone. “The band thanks the Hall of Fame voting body and extends congratulations to this year’s fellow inductees.”

As for Nicks, she becomes the first woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on two separate occasions (She is also enshrined as a member of Fleetwood Mac). In a statement, Nicks said, “I have a lot to say about this, but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”