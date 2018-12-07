Saba shares new song “Papaya” feat. daedaePIVOT: Stream

Saba

It was back in April that Saba dropped what turned out to be one of 2018’s Top Albums, Care for Me. Most artist would be satisfied if they put out the third best record of the year, but the Chicago MC hasn’t been resting on success. He released four tracks over the last month — “Stay Right Here”, “Beautiful Smile” featuring IDK, Pivot Gang’s “Blood”, and “Excited” — and now he’s back with his fifth in as many weeks, “Papaya”.

Like “Excited”, “Papaya” is definitely a song built for chilling. Saba delivers sing-rap lines about falling for a girl who’s not readily available. “Your brown skin turns blue under the moon/ You know I don’t smoke, but you fired the joint,” he sings on the chorus. “I just want to chill with you/ I ain’t got shit to do, I was hopin’ you’d join.” daedaePIVOT also features on the track, while Ari Lennox provides additional backing vocals.



Take a listen below.