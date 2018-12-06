Ben Gibbard, Julien Baker, Aaron Dessner, more cover Frightened Rabbit at Scott Hutchison tribute show: Watch

Julien Baker, Ben Gibbard, and Craig Finn, photo via Will Oliver/Instagram (@WeAllWantSomeone)

Last night, some of indie rock’s most prominent artists honored late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison at a tribute concert at New York City’s Rough Trade. Officially dubbed “Tiny Changes: A Celebration of the Songs of Scott Hutchison”, the evening saw The National’s Aaron Dessner, Julien Baker, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Craig Finn of The Hold Steady and Kevin Devine take the stage to perform solo and group cover songs from the Frightened Rabbit catalog.

Highlights included ensemble performances of The Winter of Mixed Drinks cut “Swim Until You Can’t See Land” and the title track of 2016’s Painting of a Panic Attack. Baker also tackled Pedestrian Verse’s “Holy”, “The Woodpile” with assistance from Dessner, and came out for “I Wish I Was Sober” alongside Devine. From Frightened Rabbit’s 2010 album, The Midnight Organ Fight, Gibbard took on “Keep Yourself Warm” and Finn did “Head Rolls Off”.



All proceeds from the tribute show benefited the Scott Hutchison fund, a mental health-focused charity launched by the late musician’s family members. Prior to passing this past May, Hutchison had long struggled with depression.

“I wish I would have told Scott how much his songs meant to me,” Gibbard previously said of Hutchison. “Or how [Frightened Rabbit’s] The Midnight Organ Fight was pretty much all I listened to for months while going through an extremely dark patch in my life. Or what a wonderfully funny and engaging person I found him to be.”

Check video footage down below.