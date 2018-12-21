She & Him perform holiday classic “The Christmas Song” on Corden: Watch

She & Him on James Corden

Earlier this month, M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel reunited as She & Him for a trio of holiday concerts. For those who weren’t able to snag tickets to these gigs, the collaborative duo offered up a festive performance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Surrounded by snow-covered trees and dim yet warm lighting, Ward and an especially sparkling Deschanel played “The Christmas Song”, a seasonal classic that appeared on their very first holiday album, 2011’s A Very She & Him Christmas.



Catch the video replay below.