Shinedown unveil dates for intimate “An Evening With” tour

Shinedown, photo by Raymond Ahner

Shinedown have announced a handful of intimate concerts, which they’re calling “An Evening With Shinedown,” set for spring 2019. The nine-show run will kick off May 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana, and run through a May 22nd date in Kansas City, Missouri. The tour promises a special, up-close-and-personal live experience, which is in contrast to the band’s current, amped-up arena world tour in support of Attention Attention.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of a high demand for tickets to Shinedown’s three intimate, year-end concerts at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, on December 27th-29th. The newly announced jaunt includes two-night stands in Nashville, Atlanta and Myrtle Beach.



Tickets for “An Evening with Shinedown” go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time Friday (December 7th). View the full tour itinerary below, and find ticket information at Shinedown.com.

Shinedown’s latest single, “Get Up”, has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart, marking the band’s 13th track to top the tally, second all time to Three Days Grace.

As previously reported, Shinedown are also scheduled to hit the road in February when they embark on a U.S. tour with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria. The band is also confirmed for Welcome to Rockville in May in Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to Shinedown’s shows, singer Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers are set to play a pair of shows in Sayreville, New Jersey, as Smith & Myers in late January.

Shinedown U.S. Tour Dates:

12/27 – Lake Buena Vista, FL, US @ House of Blues

12/28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL, US @ House of Blues

12/29 – Lake Buena Vista, FL, US @ House of Blues

01/25 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

01/26 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

02/20 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena +

02/23 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum +

02/24 — Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstone Arena +

02/26 — Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center +

02/28 — Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Fieldhouse +

03/01 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center +

03/02 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena +

03/05 — Youngtown, OH @ Covelli Center +

03/07 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum +

03/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum +

03/09 — Green Bay, WI @ Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena +

03/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center +

03/12 — Fargo, ND @ FargoDome +

03/15 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Center +

03/16 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center +

03/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena +

03/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena +

03/20 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center +

03/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium ^

05/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

05/06 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore #

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre #

05/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre #

05/10 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues #

05/11 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues #

05/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

05/14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

05/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

05/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre #

* = Smith & Myers shows (not full Shinedown band)

+ = Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria supporting

^ = Asking Alexandria supporting

# = “An Evening With Shinedown” shows