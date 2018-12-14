Soundtrack to Vox Lux, featuring Sia and Scott Walker, officially released: Stream

Scott Walker and Sia

Today marks the release of the original soundtrack to Vox Lux, Brady Corbet’s complicated dig into modern pop stardom. Subscribers of Spotify and Apple Music can stream it below.

At the forefront of the soundtrack is new material written by Sia, who, along with longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin, has written original songs “I Crumble” and “Wrapped Up”. Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy, playing the same pop star protagonist, sing the tracks in the film and on the OST. There’s also the legendary and reclusive songwriter Scott Walker, who wrote the movie’s bruising, powerful score.



“I chose Sia as a partner on the film because I knew that the film wouldn’t be complex or convincing if the songs were bad,” Corbet said in an interview with Vulture. “What’s unsettling about the picture is that it does hold the corporate world’s feet to the fire a bit, but it also acknowledges the medium’s virtues. I wouldn’t spend 15 minutes of screen time on a pop concert if I didn’t find it enjoyable and pleasurable. It’s also 15 minutes because I know everyone’s been waiting an hour and 40 minutes to see Natalie perform, so once she does, I thought I should give the people what they want.”

Vox Lux: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:

Vox Lux: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Wrapped Up – Natalie Portman

02. Blinded By Love – Natalie Portman

03. Firecracker – Natalie Portman

04. Sweat and Tears – Natalie Portman

05. Private Girl – Natalie Portman

06. EKG – Natalie Portman

07. Wrapped Up – Raffey Cassidy

08. Alive – Raffey Cassidy

09. Your Body Talk – Raffey Cassidy

10. Hologram (Smoke and Mirrors) – Raffey Cassidy

11. Prelude – Scott Walker

12. Night Walk – Scott Walker

13. Opening Credits – Scott Walker

14. Anthem – Scott Walker

15. Yearning – Scott Walker

16. Terrorist – Scott Walker

17. C&A Walk – Scott Walker

18. Dressing Room – Scott Walker

19. Druggie – Scott Walker

20. Finale – Scott Walker