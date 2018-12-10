Slayer announce new 2019 North American farewell tour leg with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth, and Cannibal Corpse

Slayer’s farewell tour continues to grow, with the legendary thrash metal band announcing today that they’ve added a new North American leg to their 2019 itinerary. The new run of dates will see the band supported by Lamb of God, Amon Amarth, and Cannibal Corpse.
The spring jaunt marks the tour’s fifth leg overall, and third North American leg, kicking off May 2nd at the Ak-Chin Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona, and running through a May 25th gig at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. It will be sandwiched in between a the tour’s fourth leg, which will cover Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the Philippines, and the sixth leg, which will see the band returning to Europe.
It has also been revealed that Slayer will be one of the headliners at the 2019 edition of Heavy Montreal in July. As of now, they are the only band announced for the Canadian festival.
You can grab tickets to the upcoming shows here.
Along with the tour announcement, the band has released the third episode of their “Slayer Looks Back on 37 Years” series, which can be seen below. You can also check out our review and photo gallery of Slayer’s tour stop in Jones Beach, New York, this past summer.
Slayer 2019 Tour Dates:
03/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Riverstage *
03/09 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival
03/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival
03/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Eventfinda Stadium *
03/17 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena *
03/21 – Chiba Prefecture, JP @ Download Festival
03/23 – Manila, PH @ Pulp Summer Slam
05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Amphitheatre #
05/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre #
05/05 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP/Don Haskins Center #
05/07 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena #
05/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #
05/10 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre #
05/11 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre #
05/13 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena #
05/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweasther Post Pavilion #
05/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center #
05/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre #
05/19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center #
05/20 – Youngstown, OH @ Covel Centre #
05/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre #
05/24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion #
05/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #
06/04 – Gilwice, PL @ Arena Gilwice
06/06 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock
06/08 – Nurburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/09 – Nurnberg, DE, DE @ Rock Im Park
06/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sports Arena
06/13 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipzig Arena
06/14 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
06/14-16 – Donington Park, UK @ Download Festival
06/19 – Geneva, CH @ Arena
06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/23 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/25 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena
06/28 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
06/29 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Open Air
07/03-06 – Viviero, ES @ Resurrection Festival
07/05 – Lisbon, PT @ VOA Heavy Rock Festival
07/07 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle
07/10 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalheadmeeting
07/11 – Sofia, BG @ Airport Park
07/13 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/27-28 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal
08/03 – Balingen, DE @ Messegelande
* = with Anthrax and Behemoth
# = with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse