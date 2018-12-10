Slayer announce new 2019 North American farewell tour leg with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth, and Cannibal Corpse

Slayer, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slayer’s farewell tour continues to grow, with the legendary thrash metal band announcing today that they’ve added a new North American leg to their 2019 itinerary. The new run of dates will see the band supported by Lamb of God, Amon Amarth, and Cannibal Corpse.

The spring jaunt marks the tour’s fifth leg overall, and third North American leg, kicking off May 2nd at the Ak-Chin Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona, and running through a May 25th gig at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. It will be sandwiched in between a the tour’s fourth leg, which will cover Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the Philippines, and the sixth leg, which will see the band returning to Europe.



It has also been revealed that Slayer will be one of the headliners at the 2019 edition of Heavy Montreal in July. As of now, they are the only band announced for the Canadian festival.

You can grab tickets to the upcoming shows here.

Along with the tour announcement, the band has released the third episode of their “Slayer Looks Back on 37 Years” series, which can be seen below. You can also check out our review and photo gallery of Slayer’s tour stop in Jones Beach, New York, this past summer.

Slayer 2019 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Riverstage *

03/09 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

03/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Eventfinda Stadium *

03/17 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena *

03/21 – Chiba Prefecture, JP @ Download Festival

03/23 – Manila, PH @ Pulp Summer Slam

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Amphitheatre #

05/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre #

05/05 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP/Don Haskins Center #

05/07 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena #

05/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

05/10 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre #

05/11 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre #

05/13 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena #

05/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweasther Post Pavilion #

05/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center #

05/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre #

05/19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center #

05/20 – Youngstown, OH @ Covel Centre #

05/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre #

05/24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion #

05/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

06/04 – Gilwice, PL @ Arena Gilwice

06/06 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock

06/08 – Nurburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/09 – Nurnberg, DE, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sports Arena

06/13 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipzig Arena

06/14 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

06/14-16 – Donington Park, UK @ Download Festival

06/19 – Geneva, CH @ Arena

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/23 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/25 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena

06/28 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/29 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Open Air

07/03-06 – Viviero, ES @ Resurrection Festival

07/05 – Lisbon, PT @ VOA Heavy Rock Festival

07/07 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle

07/10 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalheadmeeting

07/11 – Sofia, BG @ Airport Park

07/13 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/27-28 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal

08/03 – Balingen, DE @ Messegelande

* = with Anthrax and Behemoth

# = with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse