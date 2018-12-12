The Smashing Pumpkins bring “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” and “Knights of Malta” to Kimmel: Watch

Smashing Pumpkins on Kimmel

The Smashing Pumpkins just capped off an epic tour in honor of the band’s 30th anniversary, but they’re not through repping their latest album, Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1, just yet. On Tuesday, the alt-rock icons swung by Kimmel for a one-two punch that included Top Song of the Year “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” and “Knights of Malta”.

The Pumpkins’ recent tour introduced crowds to new covers of The Cure’s “Friday I’m in Love” and The Cars’ “Dangerous Type”. In other news, Corgan has said he intends to release a follow-up to Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 in the new year, and just recently revealed plans for a Christmas album. The band also seems to be preparing a box set reissue of Machina/The Machines of God and Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music.