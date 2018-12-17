Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Snoop Dogg to Kanye West: “Get your ass off your phone”

"Stop telling the whole fucking world what you're going through. We don't give a fuck!"

by
on December 16, 2018, 10:00pm
0 comments
Snoop Dogg and Kanye West
Snoop Dogg and Kanye West

During one of his recent online therapy sessions, Kanye made a pointed to credit Snoop Dogg, who he described as “my elder and an inspiration to me.”

The feeling doesn’t appear to be mutual, however. In a new Instagram video, Snoop Dogg made it clear where his allegiance lies in Kanye’s ongoing feud with Drake. “Is y’all getting tired of Kanye West and these tweets? ‘Cause I am,” Snoop said as Drake’s song “From Time” played in the background. “I see why you and Donald Trump hangout. N***a, y’all tweet like a motherfucker. I think that n***a need Dr. Phil or Maury … You know what? That n***a need Jerry Springer.”

Snoop went on to advise Kanye to “get your ass off your phone and go holla at [Drake] in real life. Stop telling the whole fucking world what you’re going through. We don’t give a fuck!”

View this post on Instagram

P. S. A.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Previous Story
Film Review: The Mule Takes a Long Look at an Aging Clint Eastwood
No comments