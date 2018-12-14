Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Nicki Minaj, more swing on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Soundtrack: Stream

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales finally is swinging on the big screen with Sony’s release of the superb Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Accompanying the young webslinger on his new animated adventure is a whole score of hip-hop’s finest, as you can hear by streaming the official soundtrack via Apple Music and Spotify below.

The OST was first previewed back in October with the Post Malone and Swae Lee team-up “Sunflower”. “What’s Up Danger” from Blackway and Black Caviar followed. But the real highlights are only now available with the album’s release. As revealed just this week, XXXTentacion makes a surprise posthumous appearance on the record, joining Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla Sign on a track called “Scared of the Dark”.



Other notable tracks include the Nicki Minaj’s “Familia” with Aneul AA and featuring Bantu, Vince Staples’ “Home”, the Duckwrth and Shaboozey collab “Start a Riot”, and Juice Wrld’s “Hide” featuring Seezyn. Take a listen to the whole thing below.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse OST Artwork:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse OST Tracklist:

01. What’s up Danger – Blackway and Black Caviar

02. Sunflower – Post Malone and Swae Lee

03. Way Up – Jaden Smith

04. Familia – Nicki Minaj and Anuel Aa (feat. Bantu)

05. Invincible – Aminé

06. Start a Riot – Duckwrth and Shaboozey

07. Hide – Juice WRLD (feat. Seezyn)

08. Memories – Thutmose

09. Save the Day – Ski Mask and Jacquees (feat. Coi Leray & LouGotCash)

10. Let Go – Beau Young Prince

11. Scared of the Dark – Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla $ign (feat. XXXTentacion)

12. Elevate – DJ Khalil (feat. YBN Cordae, Denzel Curry, SwaVay, Trevor Rich)

13. Home – Vince Staples

Directed by the trio of Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, John Mulaney, Zoë Kravitz, and Nicolas Cage. Check out a trailer below.