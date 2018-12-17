Spike Lee says Do The Right Thing sequel “not happening”

Spike Lee in "Do the Right Thing"

Bad news for fans of Spike Lee yearning to spend another sweaty afternoon in Brooklyn with Mookie and the gang. The filmmaker says he has absolutely no interest in ever revisiting his 1989 masterpiece, Do the Right Thing.

In a forthcoming interview with Consequence of Sound, the veteran filmmaker says, “People all the time want me to do a sequel to Do the Right Thing—I’m not doing that. There are just things that I’m not gonna touch. But other things, you know, I feel better about revisiting. But not Do the Right Thing. There is gonna be no prequel or sequel or remake of Do the Right Thing. That’s not happening.”



Back in 2012, Lee turned several heads when he revisited the Mookie character for Red Hook Summer, which marked the sixth chapter in his “Chronicles of Brooklyn” series. However, at the time of its release, Lee repeatedly insisted it was not a sequel.

So, what might be those “other things” on his mind? Well, he’s already turned his feature-film debut She’s Gotta Have It into Netflix series, which he says recently wrapped its second season, but that’s not the only intellectual property he’s open to revisiting in the future. “I would love to do School Daze as a Broadway musical,” he insists, echoing similar sentiments from this past February.

This isn’t the first time, however, that he’s circled around his 1988 musical comedy. Back in 2014, one of the millions of e-mails from the Sony leak revealed that Lee had been working on a revised script for a sequel titled, School Daze Too, which was reportedly going to be packaged for Drake and Kevin Hart. Obviously that never came to fruition.

A Broadway musical, however, would be perfect timing for Lee. Over the past few years, Broadway has seen countless movies make the leap to the coveted stage, from Mean Girls to Legally Blonde, Heathers to Clueless, Frozen to Sponge Bob. With Hamilton still all the rage, one would think investors would be salivating to produce another hip-hop musical.

Currently, Lee is out promoting this year’s BlacKkKlansman, which recently picked up a pile of nominations at both the Golden Globes and SAG Awards with the Academy Awards in its sights. Stay tuned for our full interview with Lee in which he talks extensively about the film and the overall state of politics in the world.

Though, if you’re still glum about Do the Right Thing, shake it off with Rosie below.