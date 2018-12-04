Spiritualized announces 2019 North American tour

Spiritualized, photo by Juliette Larthe

In September, Jason Pierce’s space-rock project Spiritualized launched what would eventually become the 10th best album of the year, And Nothing Hurt. “With this record, Spiritualized has added yet another chapter to its wild, dreamlike musical legacy,” praised Consequence of Sound’s own Ryan Bray, “proving that rock isn’t dead and that maybe everyone else just isn’t trying enough.”

Today, Pierce has announced he will bring the acclaimed LP out on the road for a 2019 North American tour. The jaunt takes place from March 22nd through April 19th and counts Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Salt Lake City as stops. Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and Brooklyn are also part of the itinerary, as is Knoxville, where Spiritualized is slotted to perform at the city’s Big Ears Festival.



Check out the full schedule below. Tickets are on sale beginning December 7th. You can also get them here.

Spiritualized 2019 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

03/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/06 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

04/09 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

04/10 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

04/14 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

04/16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Pierce appeared on a recently episode of Kyle Meredith With…, where he spoke about the new album and how it was partially influenced by Slaughterhouse Five. He also talked about the realities of aging and why the idea of reuniting Spacemen 3 feels similar to staged re-enactments of historical battles.

Hear the full conversation below.

