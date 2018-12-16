Springsteen on Broadway premieres on Netflix: Watch

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway, photo by Rob Demartin

On Saturday, the curtains closed on Springsteen on Broadway, Bruce Springsteen’s year-plus, Tony Award-winning Broadway residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre. For those who weren’t able to attend the run — which totaled an impressive 236 sold out shows — the intimate, acoustic, and autobiographical production has been captured in a new concert film. You can watch it now on Netflix.

Also titled Springsteen on Broadway, the film comes courtesy of Emmy Award-winning director and producer Thom Zimny. He and Springsteen previously worked together on the New Jersey rocker’s 2001 Live in New York City concert film.



“I wanted to capture Bruce’s eyes in a way that you don’t get from being in the theater,” Zimny told The Associated Press. “It’s another sense of intimacy, another sense of the performance.”

“It’s hard to put into words,” continued Zimby. “But experiencing the Broadway show is such a beautiful and intense presentation. I wanted the film to both represent that and also be slightly different — so if you saw the show on Broadway, you had a different understanding of the power of performance by seeing his eyes.”

Over two hours long, the Springsteen on Broadway concert film also features a guest appearance from wife and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa.

To coincide with the film’s release, a corresponding live album also dropped on Friday, and can be streamed in full here.

Revisit a trailer for the film below.