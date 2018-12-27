St. Vincent performs “Osamu’s Theme” in tribute to Philip Glass: Watch

Jennifer Koh and St. Vincent at the Kennedy Center Honors

Composer and pianist Philip Glass was among the honorees at this month’s Kennedy Center Honors, the 41st iteration of the annual celebration of the arts. The broadcast for the event – which also recognized Cher, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter, and the creators of Hamilton – aired Wednesday night on CBS, and featured a number of tributes from fellow musicians.

In addition to Paul Simon, Angélique Kidjo, and Jon Batiste, St. Vincent took the stage to honor Glass. She joined violinist Jennifer Koh to reimagine Glass’ “Osamu’s Theme” from his soundtrack to the 1985 film Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters. Watch their brief, expressive performance below.

St. Vincent’s excellent Masseduction recently nabbed two Grammy nominations, including Best Alternative Music Album.