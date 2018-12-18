Steve Perry serves up toasty cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”: Stream

Steve Perry

Steve Perry returned in October with Traces, his first studio album in almost 30 years. Proving he won’t be going into hiding again anytime soon, the former Journey frontman has now shared a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

“This has been a big year of firsts for me. In keeping with that spirit, I thought I’d record a little Christmas card song and send it out to you to thank you for all of your kindness in welcoming me back,” Perry wrote on Twitter.



While the veteran rocker’s rendition comes in just under two minutes, it does see him sprinkling the holiday classic with a little bit of his own unique charisma. The velvety piano accompanying Perry’s signature vocals also makes for an extra toasty affair.

Take a listen below.

This has been a big year of firsts for me. In keeping with that spirit, I thought I'd record a little Christmas card song and send it out to you to thank you for all of your kindness in welcoming me back. Have yourself a merry little Christmas. I hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/8KFAxxS5Ug — Steve Perry (@StevePerryMusic) December 17, 2018

Prior to relaunching his solo career, Perry reunited with Journey in 2017 for the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but opted against joining his former bandmates on stage. He’s maintained that a full-fledged Journey reunion is still not in the cards, and that he’d rather focus on his own material.

“I think that we’ve gone on our separate ways and we’re doing great,” he told radio station 106.7 Lite FM in September. “Arnel [Pineda] is a great singer and he’s been in the band for ten years, but yeah, I don’t think that’s where I’m at right now. It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I’ve found that again — I have so many other songs ready to be recorded.”