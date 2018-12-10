New teaser trailer reveals episode titles for Stranger Things season three: Watch

Stranger Things Season 3

This time last year, fans of Stranger Things had already binged their way through the show’s excellent second season. While the follow-up season to Netflix’s widely successful Sci-Fi series is still a ways away, a new teaser trailer has just been revealed.

Beyond confirming a 2019 premiere date, the teaser reveals the eight episode titles for the third season. They include: “Suzie, Do You Copy?”, “The Mall Rats”, “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”, “The Sauna Test”, “The Source”, “The Birthday”, “The Bite”, and “The Battle of Starcourt”.



It was previously reported that Stranger Things season three is targeting a Summer 2019 premiere, though an exact release date remains unconfirmed. Beyond that we know Chevy Chase movie Fletch has a big influence of the forthcoming season, and that Hawkins’ Starcourt Mall will be among its prominent settings.

Also last week we learned that a Stranger Things video game is on the way.