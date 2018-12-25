21 Savage unveils “Out For The Night Pt. 2” featuring Travis Scott: Stream

21 Savage and Travis Scott

Last week, 21 Savage released I Am > I Was. Though the 15-song album boasted major collaborations with Childish Gambino, J. Cole, Post Malone, and ScHoolboy Q, one notable name was missing from the final tracklist. Travis Scott was originally supposed to appear on the album track “Out for the Night”, but he apparently missed the deadline to submit his contribution. Instead, 21 Savage has now unveiled a second, updated version with Scott’s verse under the title, “Out For The Night Pt. 2”. Take a listen below.

On the track, Travis addresses his tardiness, rapping, “P-pardon my lateness, this beat hittin’, slap/ After take one, then just run this shit back/ Say La Flame hot, no, I’m hotter than that (Yeah)/ Told you before, know this deeper than rap.”



Last week it was revealed that Travis would be performing at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show.