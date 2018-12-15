Maroon 5 struggling to find acts to join them at Super Bowl Halftime show

Maroon 5, "Payphone" video

Some might argue that politics and sports should be as separate as church and state, but that’s hardly a reality for the NFL. The league’s controversial stance against a player’s right to protest during the National Anthem has been a thorn at their side, and one that’s starting to draw blood as the Super Bowl nears.

According to sources at Page Six, Maroon 5 is having a hard time finding acts to join them during their forthcoming Halftime show for Super Bowl LIII, which is set to take place on Sunday, February 3rd at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



The band has reportedly reached out to over a half-dozen acts to join them for their mid-game performance, only thus far, nobody’s actually game to hit the field, pun absolutely intended. As one insider tells the publication, “Nobody wants to be associated with it.” After all, it can’t be for a lack of talent, particularly local talent, seeing how Atlanta is a mecca for music right now.

One such outlet is label and management company Quality Control, who admitted they’ve been speaking with representatives, but declined to discuss further. It should be noted their top clientele, specifically Migos, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby, are already going to be in town for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 31st, which will also feature local heroes Ludacris and Lil Jon.

Also in town for shows leading up to the Big Game include other blockbuster talent such as Cardi B, Post Malone, and former Super Bowl Halftime show veteran Bruno Mars.

Much of the radio silence simply boils down to bad timing. Reportedly, Mary J. Blige had been approached, but had to turn it down due to prior commitments. And then there’s the aforementioned Cardi B, who even featured on Maroon 5’s big hit “Girls Like You”. She’s scheduled to appear at the Grammy Awards a week later on February 10th, though sources indicate she remains a hopeful addition .

André 3000 has also reportedly been approached, as have luminaries such as Usher, Lauryn Hill, and Nicki Minaj, who’s no stranger to the game (see: Madonna’s 2012 Halftime show).

All of this likely explains why Maroon 5 has yet to be formally announced. Here’s hoping, at least for the band’s sake, that someone answers their call and stops wasting their nights and turning out the lights. Okay, we’ll stop.