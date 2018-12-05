Taking Back Sunday are “All Ready to Go” on new song: Stream

Taking Back Sunday, photo by Natalie Escobedo

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of veteran emo rock outfit Taking Back Sunday. To celebrate, the band is putting out a career-spanning compilation album, aptly titled Twenty. Along with some of the biggest TBS hits, the collection comes with two all-new songs, “A Song for Dan” and “All Ready to Go”, which are said to “hint at the direction that the band are heading in.”

In anticipation of the LP’s January 11th release, the latter track has today been unveiled. Here, TBS document the unfortunate collapse of a relationship over a shifting blend of modern post-hardcore pop punk. “I taste that devil’s water/ At home but didn’t bother,” they sing in the opening verse, acknowledging that they should’ve seen the breakup coming. “I was livid and you weren’t listening/ It didn’t matter cause you were leaving… You were all ready to go.”



Hear it down below.

To correspond with the new song, TBS have also announced more dates for their 20th anniversary world tour, this time for the UK. Every show on the upcoming world tour will find TBS performing their 2002 debut, Tell All Your Friends, along with a selection of catalog classics.If the band is in your town for two straight nights, the second night’s set will find them playing Tell All Your Friends and either Where You Want to Be or Louder Now in full (they’ll choose which via a coin toss).

Find the updated itinerary below. Grab tickets here.

Taking Back Sunday 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

12/14 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

12/15 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

01/09 – Adelaide, AU @ HQ

01/11 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

01/12 – Tarwin Lower @ UNIFY Gathering

01/14 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

01/15 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

01/16 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

01/17 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

01/19 – Singapore, @ TBA

01/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Space Odd

01/26 – Manila, PH @ New Frontier Theater

01/29 – Anchorage, AK @ Beartooth Theatre

02/01 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

02/02 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

03/13 – San Jose, CR @ Amor Solar

03/15 – Santiago, CL @ Club Subterraneo

03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Roxy Live

03/17 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club

03/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/31 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/01 – Lubbock, TX @ Charley B’s

04/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

04/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/24 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

04/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/30 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

06/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

06/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

06/18 – London, UK @ Troxy

06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

06/20 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol