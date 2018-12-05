Taking Back Sunday are “All Ready to Go” on new song: Stream

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of veteran emo rock outfit Taking Back Sunday. To celebrate, the band is putting out a career-spanning compilation album, aptly titled Twenty. Along with some of the biggest TBS hits, the collection comes with two all-new songs, “A Song for Dan” and “All Ready to Go”, which are said to “hint at the direction that the band are heading in.”
In anticipation of the LP’s January 11th release, the latter track has today been unveiled. Here, TBS document the unfortunate collapse of a relationship over a shifting blend of modern post-hardcore pop punk. “I taste that devil’s water/ At home but didn’t bother,” they sing in the opening verse, acknowledging that they should’ve seen the breakup coming. “I was livid and you weren’t listening/ It didn’t matter cause you were leaving… You were all ready to go.”
Hear it down below.
To correspond with the new song, TBS have also announced more dates for their 20th anniversary world tour, this time for the UK. Every show on the upcoming world tour will find TBS performing their 2002 debut, Tell All Your Friends, along with a selection of catalog classics.If the band is in your town for two straight nights, the second night’s set will find them playing Tell All Your Friends and either Where You Want to Be or Louder Now in full (they’ll choose which via a coin toss).
Find the updated itinerary below. Grab tickets here.
Taking Back Sunday 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
12/14 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
12/15 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
01/09 – Adelaide, AU @ HQ
01/11 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
01/12 – Tarwin Lower @ UNIFY Gathering
01/14 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
01/15 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
01/16 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
01/17 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
01/19 – Singapore, @ TBA
01/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Space Odd
01/26 – Manila, PH @ New Frontier Theater
01/29 – Anchorage, AK @ Beartooth Theatre
02/01 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
02/02 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
03/13 – San Jose, CR @ Amor Solar
03/15 – Santiago, CL @ Club Subterraneo
03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Roxy Live
03/17 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club
03/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/31 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/01 – Lubbock, TX @ Charley B’s
04/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
04/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
04/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/24 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
04/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/30 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
06/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
06/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
06/18 – London, UK @ Troxy
06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
06/20 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol