Taylor Hawkins’ 11-year-old son is a drummer, joins his father and Dave Grohl to cover The Rolling Stones: Watch

Oliver Shane Hawkins is following in his father's footsteps

on December 23, 2018, 1:12pm
Oliver Shane Hawkins with Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl
Violet Grohl isn’t the only talented Foo Fighters offspring. Turns out drummer Taylor Hawkins’ 11-year-old song, Oliver Shane Hawkins, is also following in his father’s footsteps.

Young Oliver made his live debut this past weekend, joining his father during a Chevy Metal gig at a benefit for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Better yet, Taylor Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl also participated in the performance, joining the Hawkins clan for a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Miss You”. Watch fan-shot footage below (via Alternative Nation).

