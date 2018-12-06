Lana Del Rey debuts new songs at Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit show: Watch

Lana Del Rey, photo by David Brendan Hall

On Wednesday night, Jack Antonoff hosted his annual Ally Coalition benefit concert at New York’s The Town Hall. Among the performers at this year’s Talent Show included Mitski, Bleachers, Rostam, Regina Spektor, and Lana Del Rey.

As part of Del Rey’s performance, she was joined by Antonoff to perform a pair of songs they are currently working on as part of a country project that will likely never see official release, as she noted. Check out clips of the twangy tracks below, one of which is supposedly called “I Must Be Stupid for Being So Happy”.



Del Rey’s official forthcoming Antonoff-produced effort Norman Fucking Rockwell is allegedly slated for release on March 29th, 2019, according to MTV UK. The release date has not been confirmed by her label.

tonight lana del rey performed songs from a country record she & jack antonoff are making that will probably never get a proper release and honestly the yeehaw jumped out !! pic.twitter.com/kojuzqgd9Q — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) December 6, 2018

Lana Del Rey performing a new country song pic.twitter.com/wMhRCsPysx — omarxnyc (@omarxnyc) December 6, 2018

Another surprise came during Hayley Kiyoyo‘s set when the intimate audience was treated to a surprise appearance by recent Republic Records signee and confirmed suitcase traveler Taylor Swift. Together, the duo sang Swift’s Reputation track “Delicate”.

Of course, it’s fitting that Swift would appear at Antonoff’s event, seeing how the two have collaborated extensively in recent years, most notably on Swift’s divisive Reputation single “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Check out a fan-shot video of the surprise duet below.