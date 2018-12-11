Tegan and Sara announce memoir High School

Tegan and Sara, photo by Philip Cosores

Tegan and Sara are prepping to release their first-ever memoir. Titled simply High School, it’s expected to hit shelves in Fall 2019.

High School will trace the origins of the Calgary-born sister duo, from their days spent raving in the ’90s to their current status as both pop music and LGBTQ icons. The 384-page book’s chapters alternate between Tegan and Sara, each sister offering a unique window into their lives, especially early on as they grappled with their identity and sexuality, their parents’ divorce, academic pressures, and an unknown future.



“How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan and Sara? We have spent twenty years answering those complicated questions with simple answers,” Tegan and Sara remarked in a press statement. “Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”

Since forming the band in the late ’90s, Tegan and Sara have released eight studio albums, including 2016’s Love You to Death. Last year, they celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut with a special covers record featuring contributions from Ryan Adams, CHVRCHES, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

High School is up for pre-order here.

According to a statement, Tegan and Sara will head into the studio next year to record their new album.

Revisit Love You to Death single “Boyfriend”: