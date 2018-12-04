Tekashi 6ix9ine confronted in prison by rival gang members, NYPD investigating his connection to Chief Keef shooting

Tekashi 6ix9ine mugshot

It’s been a few days since we checked in on Tekashi 6ix9ine, who continues to sit behind bars in a New York detention center awaiting trial on federal racketeering charges. Unfortunately for the 22-year-old rapper, none of the new developments are good developments.

To start, TMZ has revealed why 6ix9ine was recently transferred to a new detention facility. Though the venue he was sent to is normally reserved for witnesses looking to strike a plea deal, 6ix9ine’s lawyer told TMZ that the transfer was due to gang threats.



6ix9ine, an alleged member of the 9 Trey Gangsta Bloods, was reportedly confronted by inmates affiliated with the rival Crips gang. Prison staff was forced to intervene, and 6ix9ine was soon transferred to a unit away from both Crips and Bloods.

His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that 6ix9ine “was being threatened in jail. However, he was not scared nor did he request being removed. The [Bureau of Prisons], acting upon these threats, removed him to a different facility to eliminate the threat.”

Though that situation seems to be resolved, 6ix9ine’s legal issues certainly are not. Not surprisingly, the federal charges appear to be a violation of his ongoing probation, which he received in connection to a 2015 sex crime case involving a child. Page Six reports that 6ix9ine’s attorneys recently met with the Manhattan District Attorney, who contends the rapper can’t be on bail while in federal custody. A judge agreed and a re-sentencing is scheduled for next week.

Meanwhile, the NYPD is investigating 6ix9ine in connection with the attempted shooting of fellow rapper Chief Keef in June 2018. Video allegedly showing 6ix9ine ordering a hit on Keef recently surfaced on TMZ, and NYPD investigators believe the video is proof that 6ix9ine was behind the shooting.

Given all this, it seems 6ix9ine should expect to spend a decent amount of time behind bars. However, proving that the apple doesn’t far from the tree, some of 6ix9ine’s fans have begun to publicly plan a jail break. As of publication, over 14,000 people say they’ll be attending the breakout, which is scheduled for Wednesday, December 12th at 2:45 a.m. EST at the New York Federal Prison MMC. Hopefully no one snitches ahead of time.

As all of this has unfolded, 6ix9ine has released his major label debut, Dummy Boy. In his review, CoS contributor Wren Graves called it “a dull, repetitive intellectual black hole of a record.”