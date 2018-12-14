The ’90s Lives On With Belly, Kristin Hersh, and Buffalo Tom

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



On today’s special ’90s trio episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle speaks with Kristin Hersh, Buffalo Tom‘s Bill Janovitz, and Belly‘s Tanya Donelly about new releases, an exciting rebirth for the artists 20 years after their big breaks. Hersh talks about her recent solo record, Possible Dust Clouds, and her past with Throwing Muses. Janovitz discusses Buffalo Tom’s 2018 release, Quiet and Peace, and what the comeback has been like, and Belly’s Tanya Donelly speaks about her band’s return to the scene this year. For fans of ’90s alternative rock, this episode offers a throwback worth listening to.

