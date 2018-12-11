The Claypool Lennon Delirium share “Easily Charmed by Fools”, announce 2019 tour dates: Stream

Primus bassist Les Claypool and Sean Lennon have reconvened their The Claypool Lennon Delirium project for a new album, South of Reality, slated for a February 22nd via ATO. Following the lead single “Blood and Rockets”, the band is now back with another listen to the effort, “Easily Charmed by Fools”.
The freaky romp takes aim at the foolishness running rampant in our modern world. From Tinder swipers to right-wing gun nuts, Claypool and Lennon spare no targets. “They’re easily charmed by fools/ They go to the right so they can pick their pistols/ Desperate measures lead to desperate situations,” they sing in unison over the quirky composition.
Take a listen below.
In addition to the track, the psychedelic duo have revealed a new string of North American tour dates to support the release. The band previously revealed a run of West Coast New Year’s Eve dates, and the new itinerary will pick up in April. The 13-date trek kicks off April 10th in Toronto and will hit Boston, Brooklyn, Asheville, Nashville, St. Louis, and Chicago on its way to wrapping up April 27th in Detroit.
Find their full schedule below. Pre-sale opens tomorrow, December 12th. You can also get them here.
The Claypool Lennon Experience 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
12/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
12/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
04/13 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
04/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/19 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
04/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/21 – Atlanta, GA @ SweetWater 420 Music Festival
04/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
04/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre