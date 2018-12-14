The Cure finishing new album, confirm 2019 tour dates

The Cure, photo by Lior Phillips

The Cure are showing no signs of slowing down — even as they celebrate their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Not only has the band mapped out an extensive festival tour for 2019, they’re also just weeks away from finishing their first new album in over a decade.

In an interview with SiriusXM, frontman Robert Smith said,“We’re going in about six weeks time to finish up what will be our first album in more than a decade. It’s very exciting times for us all around.”



Smith said he was motivated to get into the studio following the 2018 Meltdown Festival, which he himself curated. “Seeing all these new bands inspired me to do something new,” he explained.

As for their aforementioned 2019 tour, Smith previously said the band would be playing up to 20 festivals next summer. Thus far, they’ve confirmed appearances at a number of prominent European events, including Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Portugal’s NOS Alive, and Spain’s Mad Cool Festival. You can see the as-yet-confirmed itinerary below.

The Cure 2019 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Joannesburg, SA @ Rock on the Lawns

03/18 – Cape Town, SA @ Rock on the Lawns

06/08 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/13-15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/16 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/21-23 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21-23 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/24-26 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/04 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/12-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/17 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

07/18-20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/22 – Bucharest, RO @ Rock the City Festival

08/03 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic

08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions

08/23 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine