The Cure finishing new album, confirm 2019 tour dates

The Cure are showing no signs of slowing down — even as they celebrate their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Not only has the band mapped out an extensive festival tour for 2019, they’re also just weeks away from finishing their first new album in over a decade.
In an interview with SiriusXM, frontman Robert Smith said,“We’re going in about six weeks time to finish up what will be our first album in more than a decade. It’s very exciting times for us all around.”
Smith said he was motivated to get into the studio following the 2018 Meltdown Festival, which he himself curated. “Seeing all these new bands inspired me to do something new,” he explained.
As for their aforementioned 2019 tour, Smith previously said the band would be playing up to 20 festivals next summer. Thus far, they’ve confirmed appearances at a number of prominent European events, including Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Portugal’s NOS Alive, and Spain’s Mad Cool Festival. You can see the as-yet-confirmed itinerary below.
The Cure 2019 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Joannesburg, SA @ Rock on the Lawns
03/18 – Cape Town, SA @ Rock on the Lawns
06/08 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/13-15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/16 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/21-23 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/21-23 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/24-26 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/04 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival
07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/12-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/17 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival
07/18-20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/22 – Bucharest, RO @ Rock the City Festival
08/03 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic
08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions
08/23 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine