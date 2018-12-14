The Decemberists keep Traveling On with new EP: Stream

Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, photo by David Brendan Hall

Following up their new wave-tinged album I’ll Be Your Girl earlier this year, indie rock stalwarts The Decemberists have returned with their latest EP, Traveling On.

The Decemberists’ website describes Traveling On as “a sharp twenty-one minutes of songs that were recorded during the I’ll Be Your Girl sessions but never quite found a home on the album those sessions produced.” This is borne out in the new EP’s sound, which continues along songwriter Colin Meloy’s quirky path towards more new wave influences like New Order and Roxy Music.



Traveling On is currently available on the band’s website, along with pre-order merch like T-shirts and 10″ vinyl. Listen to the quintet of new songs via Apple Music and Spotify below.

Check out the EP’s artwork and track listing below.

Traveling On EP Artwork:

Traveling On EP Tracklist:

01. Down On The Knuckle

02. I Will Not Say Your Name

03. Tripping Along (Full Band Version)

04. Midlist Author

05. Traveling On

And be sure to listen to Meloy’s September interview with Kyle Meredith With…, in which the singer-songwriter talks about I’ll Be Your Girl and his career to date.