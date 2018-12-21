The-Dream reveals new trilogy album Sextape Vol. 1, 2 and 3: Stream

The-Dream

The-Dream has released his new trilogy album, Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2 and 3. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Sextape marks the The-Dream’s first full-length since 2013’s IV Play. Spread out across three discs, the effort collects a generous total of 38 songs and two interludes. Unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of sensually titled tracks, such as “Hardcore Pleasure”, “Pull Out”, “Bedroom”, “Runaway Sex”, and “Back To My Room”.



The-Dream spoke about Sextape in a recent interview with Billboard:

“This album is gonna bring the smoke that everybody wants, if you want it, you gonna get it for a whole 12 months. It’s gonna be a nice continuation of what I started 10 years ago. And that’s just because I felt like it. That’s how I started Lovehate. Because I felt like it, not because I had to or needed to. Having records on the charts every time, it was good.

But Sextape is three volumes, 38 records which I’m calling the “38 Special” so anybody who wants it can come get it. And there are no features or fillers. I’m really happy about it and proud of it. But it’s like, people expect it to do well, then everyone’s like, ‘Well, of course!’ It’s like, I get the high bar to contend with, and everyone else gets the low bar. Then everybody will be real quiet and try not to mention it, but it’s all good.”

Although it’s been a few years since the R&B/rap artist’s last big solo project, he’s been steadily racking up accolade after accolade working as a songwriter and producer for others. The-Dream received Grammy nominations for his contributions to JAY-Z’s “Holy Grail”, the entirety of Beyoncé’s self-titled album, and Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam”.

Sextape Vol. 1, 2 and 3 Artwork:

Sextape Vol. 1, 2 and 3 Tracklist:

Disc One

01. Hardcore Pleasure

02. No Rappers Allowed

03. Forever

04. Challenger

05. Back In Love

06. Night Thang

07. Tuxedo

08. On the Regular

09. Platter

10. Top

11. Hell Mary

12. Life

13. It’s Yo Birthday

14. It’s Yo Birthday (Live Interlude)

Disc Two

01. Temptation

02. Bedroom

03. Nda

04. Ready

05. Pull Out

06. Change You

07. Gorgeous

08. Make It Rain

09. Yours and Mine

10. I Like

11. Rise

12. What It Look Like

Disc Three

01. Drop Some New S**t (Intro)

02. Drop Some New S**t

03. Super Soaker

04. You and I

05. Runaway Sex

06. Human Beings

07. Gimmie That

08. The Paris of the West

09. Nikki’s Dialogue

10. You

11. Everytime I Kill Her

12. Back To My Room

13. U Got a Fan

14. Body Fall