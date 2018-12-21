The-Dream reveals new trilogy album Sextape Vol. 1, 2 and 3: Stream

The-Dream has released his new trilogy album, Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2 and 3. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Sextape marks the The-Dream’s first full-length since 2013’s IV Play. Spread out across three discs, the effort collects a generous total of 38 songs and two interludes. Unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of sensually titled tracks, such as “Hardcore Pleasure”, “Pull Out”, “Bedroom”, “Runaway Sex”, and “Back To My Room”.
The-Dream spoke about Sextape in a recent interview with Billboard:
“This album is gonna bring the smoke that everybody wants, if you want it, you gonna get it for a whole 12 months. It’s gonna be a nice continuation of what I started 10 years ago. And that’s just because I felt like it. That’s how I started Lovehate. Because I felt like it, not because I had to or needed to. Having records on the charts every time, it was good.
But Sextape is three volumes, 38 records which I’m calling the “38 Special” so anybody who wants it can come get it. And there are no features or fillers. I’m really happy about it and proud of it. But it’s like, people expect it to do well, then everyone’s like, ‘Well, of course!’ It’s like, I get the high bar to contend with, and everyone else gets the low bar. Then everybody will be real quiet and try not to mention it, but it’s all good.”
Although it’s been a few years since the R&B/rap artist’s last big solo project, he’s been steadily racking up accolade after accolade working as a songwriter and producer for others. The-Dream received Grammy nominations for his contributions to JAY-Z’s “Holy Grail”, the entirety of Beyoncé’s self-titled album, and Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam”.
Sextape Vol. 1, 2 and 3 Artwork:
Sextape Vol. 1, 2 and 3 Tracklist:
Disc One
01. Hardcore Pleasure
02. No Rappers Allowed
03. Forever
04. Challenger
05. Back In Love
06. Night Thang
07. Tuxedo
08. On the Regular
09. Platter
10. Top
11. Hell Mary
12. Life
13. It’s Yo Birthday
14. It’s Yo Birthday (Live Interlude)
Disc Two
01. Temptation
02. Bedroom
03. Nda
04. Ready
05. Pull Out
06. Change You
07. Gorgeous
08. Make It Rain
09. Yours and Mine
10. I Like
11. Rise
12. What It Look Like
Disc Three
01. Drop Some New S**t (Intro)
02. Drop Some New S**t
03. Super Soaker
04. You and I
05. Runaway Sex
06. Human Beings
07. Gimmie That
08. The Paris of the West
09. Nikki’s Dialogue
10. You
11. Everytime I Kill Her
12. Back To My Room
13. U Got a Fan
14. Body Fall