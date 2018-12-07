The Faint announce new album, Egowerk, share “Child Asleep”: Stream

The Faint, photo by Bill Sitzmann

The Faint returned in October with their first song in two years, “Chameleon Nights”. Now, the Omaha outfit has announced a new album on which that chaotic tune is set to appear.

Titled Egowerk, it’s due out March 15th through Saddle Creek. The 11-track effort was entirely self-produced by the band and serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Doomed Abuse.



Much like their previous single, Egowerk comments on the current state of the world. Specifically, they focus on social media and the Internet as a whole, described by the band’s own Todd Fink as “an amazing world of free knowledge, communication, and opportunity” that is “proving to be a toxic battleground. “One where the people most sure of their opinion are quick to take a stand and destroy anyone who doesn’t agree with them,” he adds.

Along with “Chameleon Nights”, the tracklist includes the new single “Child Asleep”, which talks about being a truly “awake” being in today’s society. Fink elaborates further:

“It would be amazing if I could wake up from the world that I think I’m awake in already. If there’s a better way of understanding life, I’d love to be privy to it. You see the wisdom of all Gurus in the East, and you know they’re not bothered by this or that. They’ve attained something, and the rest of us are just kind of banging into stuff, trying to figure out what to do with our lives.”

Check it out below via its Nik Fackler-directed visual.

Egowerk Artwork:

Egowerk Tracklist:

01. Child Asleep

02. Chameleon Nights

03. Life’s a Joke

04. Alien Angel

05. Egowerk

06. Own My Eyes

07. Source of the Sun

08. Another World

09. Quench the Flame

10. Young & Realistic

11. Automoton