The Mandalorian to feature droid assassin IG-88, Jon Favreau confirms

IG-88

The Mandalorian is packed to the gills with exciting performers — including Werner Herzog! — but the casting announcements aren’t over yet. Director Jon Favreau took to Instagram on Christmas Day to confirm previous reports that the Disney+ series would feature IG-88, a fan-favorite droid from the extended Star Wars universe.

“Merry Christmas,” Favreau captioned a photo of the droid in front of a green screen. His post followed reports from Making Star Wars that teased a large role for the droid assassin. “IG-88 has recently been seen on set, filming his close-ups, and being the star that he is on the set of The Mandalorian,” they wrote. “The old time bounty hunter isn’t just standing around either, we’ve had credible reports about blasters being fired and he’s riding speeder bikes and attacking enemies.” Wookieepedia notes that IG-88 is a “chief rival” of bounty hunter Boba Fett.



See the post below.

The Mandalorian will star Pedro Pascal as the titular lead, as well as Nick Nolte, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Gina Carano, and Omid Abtahi. The series will also feature an impressive lineup of directors, including Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow. Golden Globe nominee Ludwig Göransson (Creed, Black Panther) will helm the score.

Here’s the synopsis:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe.The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney+ in late 2019.