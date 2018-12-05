The Out Circuit unveils new song “Book of the Void” featuring Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark: Stream

Nathan Burke / Ryan Clark

The Out Circuit is a solo project from Nathan Burke, onetime bassist for the post-hardcore band Frodus. With a new album, Enter the Ghost, set to arrive this Friday (December 7th), Burke has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the track “Book of the Void” featuring guest vocals from Demon Hunter singer Ryan Clark (check out the lyric video below).

The ambient electronic track is layered with various textures and echoes of new wave titans Depeche Mode. As Burke told us, he actually has a long musical history with Clark.



“I first met Ryan in 1998 when Frodus played with Training for Utopia,” Burke revealed. “When I moved to Seattle in 2004, we reconnected and have stayed friends ever since. We’ve actually worked on music together before in a project that never fully came to life called Deathbed Atheist… we wrote about 4 or 5 songs and actually got around to recording the music for one of them.”

He continued, “Ryan has always struck me as someone with great musical instincts in a number of genres. We had a shared love of things like Depeche Mode (both of us believing Violator is a stunningly fantastic record), and when I was working on this new album almost immediately I knew I wanted his voice on something. His ability to carry that serious but melodic tone is fantastic and something about the track he ended up singing on jumped out to me as the one that would make the most sense for his voice. Hearing his first pass at it for the first time was one of the more thrilling moments for me in the entire process of making this record and I’m honored to have him be part of it.”

Enter the Ghost marks The Out Circuit’s first album in 10 years, with the band’s last disc, Pierce the Empire With a Sound, coming in 2008. Pre-orders for the new album are available at this location. A mini-documentary on The Out Circuit can be seen below.

Meanwhile, Demon Hunter recently announced that they will be releasing two new albums, War and Peace, on the same day (March 1st).