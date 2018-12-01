The Smashing Pumpkins debut cover of The Cars’ “Dangerous Type” with Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath: Watch

Rise Against with Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins came home to Chicago on Friday night as part of their 30th anniversary tour. While the setlist was more or less the same as what they offered to Madison, Wisconsin two nights prior — The Cure and Depeche Mode covers, “Dross”, and the new selections off Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 — they did surprise the crowd with another cover and another hometown hero.

Towards the end of their set, Billy Corgan brought out Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath to lead their new cover of The Cars’ “Dangerous Type”. The fellow Chicagoan was met to rapturous applause and certainly added some punk rock sensibilities to the new wave track. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

