The Specials share “Vote For Me”, from their first new album in 37 years: Stream

In October, we reported on Encore, the first new album of original material from 2-tone icons The Specials in decades. Now, the band has shared “Vote For Me”, the album’s lead single.

(Read: A Running List of Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Omissions)



As its title implies, the song carries a political message, with the long-running British outfit dressing down the kinds of political candidates we’re seeing more and more these days. “Making laws that serve to protect you/and we will never forget that/you tore our families apart,” goes one of the song’s several verses. Sweeping strings and mournful horns add texture to the funky track, which you can stream below.

Encore welcomes back the band’s original lead vocalist, Terry Hall, who here joins founding members Lynval Golding and Horace Panter. Their first new album together in 37 years, it arrives on February 1st, 2019 via Island Records.