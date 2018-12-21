The Voidz share cover of “I Wish It Was Christmas Today”: Stream

Julian Casablancas and The Voidz

Julian Casablancas just really, really loves Christmas. The Strokes frontman already recorded a cover of the Saturday Night Live holiday original “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” back in 2009 (dubbed “Christmas Treat” on his solo album Phrazes for the Young). Now he’s back almost a decade later with another adaptation of the song, this time performed with The Voidz.

Where his original take was spirited and rollicking, he opts on this new demo for something a little more spooky. The band drag the tempo to an ivy drip crawl, and Casablancas’ vocals are morose and heavy like molasses. There’s also some shifty percussion and chugging distortion that altogether twist the original’s buoyant holiday cheer into a mood that is drab and defeated. Take a listen below.



In related news, Casablancas’ other band, The Strokes, are plotting a “global comeback.”