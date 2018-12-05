Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Reykjavikurdaetur on Breaking Into Iceland’s Hip-Hop Scene

From getting booed off stage to changing the game of a male-dominated genre

by
on December 05, 2018, 11:30am
RVKDTR, This Must Be the Gig
Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips shares another episode recorded at Iceland Airwaves. This time around, she chats with three members of all-female rap collective Reykjavikurdaetur, or the Daughters of Reykjavik. The group chat about getting booed off the stage at early shows, what it’s like breaking into the male-dominated Iceland rap scene as a female collective, how the group’s many side projects and solo projects fuel each other, and what it takes to be disgustingly cool, along with many other fascinating topics.

