Reykjavikurdaetur on Breaking Into Iceland’s Hip-Hop Scene

RVKDTR, This Must Be the Gig

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips shares another episode recorded at Iceland Airwaves. This time around, she chats with three members of all-female rap collective Reykjavikurdaetur, or the Daughters of Reykjavik. The group chat about getting booed off the stage at early shows, what it’s like breaking into the male-dominated Iceland rap scene as a female collective, how the group’s many side projects and solo projects fuel each other, and what it takes to be disgustingly cool, along with many other fascinating topics.

