Thom Yorke is out here tweeting Paddington GIFs at 3 a.m.

Thom Yorke loves Paddington

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is amidst a solo tour of the United States. Following last night’s concert in Denver, Yorke spent at least a portion of the evening Googling GIFs from the children’s movie franchise Paddington, one of which he posted to his Twitter account a little before 3:00 a.m.

I have so many questions: as the bathtub scene is from the first Paddington, is he suggesting that film is better than Paddington 2, in which case what the fuck? Might he be scoring Paddington 3 as his follow-up to Suspiria? Does he prefer baths over showers?

But, perhaps, most importantly, how does this tie into Radiohead’s next album?