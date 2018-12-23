Thom Yorke sings “Silent Night” at Las Vegas concert: Watch

Santa Yorke

Looks like Thom Yorke is in the Christmas spirit.

During a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the Radiohead frontman performed a mashup of “Silent Night” and Radiohead’s “Reckoner”. Watch fan-shot footage below.



The Las Vegas show marked the conclusion of Yorke’s U.S. tour. He’ll return to the road next year for a series of European festival shows, including The Netherlands’ Down the Rabbit Hole, Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live, and Portugal’s NOS Alive. He’s also expected to release a new solo album.