Toro y Moi shares new track “Ordinary Pleasure”: Stream

Toro y Moi, photo by Jack Bool

Toro y Moi is set to release his new album, Outer Peace, on January 18th, 2019 via Carpark Records. Lead single “Freelance” showed off the dynamic new direction Chaz Bear has taken his project since last year’s Boo Boo. Now, new single “Ordinary Pleasure” continues that trend with its funky, disco-UMO sound.

The song is the most playful we’ve heard from Toro y Moi in a minute. It’s backloaded with grooving bongo rhythms and squinching synths giving the chorus and electronic slickness. Take a listen below.



Toro y Moi will support Outer Peace on the next leg of a eponymously named tour that picks up next month. The dates have shifted a bit since they were first announced, so find his complete itinerary below.

Toro y Moi 2019 Tour Dates:

01/14 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish *

01/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

01/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

01/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (DJ Set)

01/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

01/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

01/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

01/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

01/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ ^

01/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

02/15-17 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival (DJ Set)

03/01-03 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

03/20-24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East