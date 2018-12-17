Travis Scott announces 2019 Astroworld tour dates

Travis Scott isn’t ready to exit Astroworld quite yet.
The Houston rapper has just mapped out a second leg of his high-flying “Wish You Were Here Tour”, which comes in support of his widely successful album Astroworld.
Consisting of 28 dates, the new leg kicks off January 25th in Vancouver and runs through the end of March. The itinerary also includes rescheduled dates for three postponed shows from the previous leg (Milwaukee, Hartford, and Tampa).
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale beginning Thursday, December 20th. (Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the new dates).
Scott is also confirmed to headline next summer’s Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware and the Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival in addition to a host of European festivals. See his complete touring schedule below.
Travis Scott 2019 Tour Dates:
12/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
12/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
12/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
01/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
01/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
01/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/04 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
02/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
02/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
02/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
02/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/24 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/26 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
02/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/09 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
03/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
03/15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
03/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/17-19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
06/21-23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/28-29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
06/29-07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02-05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/12-14 – Beekse Bergen, NL @ WOO HAH! Festival