Travis Scott announces 2019 Astroworld tour dates

Travis Scott, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price

Travis Scott isn’t ready to exit Astroworld quite yet.



The Houston rapper has just mapped out a second leg of his high-flying “Wish You Were Here Tour”, which comes in support of his widely successful album Astroworld.

Consisting of 28 dates, the new leg kicks off January 25th in Vancouver and runs through the end of March. The itinerary also includes rescheduled dates for three postponed shows from the previous leg (Milwaukee, Hartford, and Tampa).

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale beginning Thursday, December 20th. (Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the new dates).

Scott is also confirmed to headline next summer’s Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware and the Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival in addition to a host of European festivals. See his complete touring schedule below.

Travis Scott 2019 Tour Dates:

12/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

12/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

12/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

01/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

01/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

01/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/04 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

02/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

02/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

02/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

02/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/24 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/26 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

02/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/09 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

03/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

03/15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/17-19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

06/21-23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/28-29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/29-07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02-05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/12-14 – Beekse Bergen, NL @ WOO HAH! Festival