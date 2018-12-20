Travis Scott to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Travis Scott, photo by Caroline Daniel

Maroon 5 reportedly had a hard time finding guests to join them for their Super Bowl Halftime performance, having reached out to everyone from André 3000 to Nicki Minaj to Bruno Mars. Some musicians, like Pink and Rihanna, passed on the opportunity in solidarity of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL QB who was seemingly blackballed from the league for protesting police brutality.

Now, though, Maroon 5 have finally found an act willing to join them at the Big Game. According to TMZ, Travis Scott has signed on as a guest performer. Scott, who earlier this month achieved the rare feat of simultaneously having the No. 1 album (Astroworld) and No. 1 song (“Sicko Mode”) in America, recently extended his supporting North American tour.



Additionally, TMZ reports that the NFL remains in negotiations with both Cardi B and Big Boi about guest appearances. A cameo from Big Boi would be especially appropriate given that the Super Bowl is taking place in the OutKast rapper’s hometown of Atlanta.

Super Bowl 53 is set for February 3rd, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.