Trey Anastasio forms new band Ghosts of the Forest, announces 2019 tour dates

It’s been quite some time since jam band figurehead Trey Anastasio put together an original musical ensemble a la his celebrated runs with Surrender to the Air and Oysterhead. Instead, the Phish co-founder has proven content this decade focusing primarily on his main gig and solo work, as well as a leading role in the Grateful Dead’s 50th anniversary shows.
Which is why Anastasio’s announcement today of a new endeavor entitled, Ghosts of the Forest, is so exciting. We have limited information on the project, but we do know that Anastasio will be accompanied by a number of familiar faces, including bassist Tony Markellis (of the Trey Anastasio Band) and drummer Jon Fishman (of Phish), as well as keyboardist Ray Paczkowski and vocalists Jennifer Hatswick and Cellise.
The band will make their live debut with a brief tour in April, which begins in Portland, Maine and travels around the East Coast before wrapping up with two nights at New York’s United Palace Theater. You can find those dates below, as well as hear a short snippet of new music via Anastasio’s Instagram.
Ghosts of the Forest 2019 Tour Dates:
04/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Opera
04/06 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/09 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
04/10 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum
04/12 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre
04/13 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre
View this post on Instagram
Ghosts of the Forest is Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman, Jennifer Hartswick, Celisse Henderson, Tony Markellis, and Ray Paczkowski. April 4 – Portland, ME – State Theatre April 5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Opera April 6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem April 9 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre April 10 – Boston, MA – Orpheum April 12 – New York, NY – United Palace Theatre April 13 – New York, NY – United Palace Theatre Pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 12th at 12 noon ET and continues through Thursday, December 13th at 5 PM ET: http://treytickets.shop.ticketstoday.com. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 14th and Saturday, December 15th – please check venue for on-sale times.