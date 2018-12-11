Trey Anastasio forms new band Ghosts of the Forest, announces 2019 tour dates

Trey Anastasio

It’s been quite some time since jam band figurehead Trey Anastasio put together an original musical ensemble a la his celebrated runs with Surrender to the Air and Oysterhead. Instead, the Phish co-founder has proven content this decade focusing primarily on his main gig and solo work, as well as a leading role in the Grateful Dead’s 50th anniversary shows.

Which is why Anastasio’s announcement today of a new endeavor entitled, Ghosts of the Forest, is so exciting. We have limited information on the project, but we do know that Anastasio will be accompanied by a number of familiar faces, including bassist Tony Markellis (of the Trey Anastasio Band) and drummer Jon Fishman (of Phish), as well as keyboardist Ray Paczkowski and vocalists Jennifer Hatswick and Cellise.



The band will make their live debut with a brief tour in April, which begins in Portland, Maine and travels around the East Coast before wrapping up with two nights at New York’s United Palace Theater. You can find those dates below, as well as hear a short snippet of new music via Anastasio’s Instagram.

Ghosts of the Forest 2019 Tour Dates:

04/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Opera

04/06 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/09 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

04/10 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum

04/12 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

04/13 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre