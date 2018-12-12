Killer Mike takes aim at everyone in trailer for new Netflix show Trigger Warning: Watch

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Killer Mike has never shied away from asserting his views both proudly and eloquently. Next month, Netflix will give him a new platform to from which to “explore socially relevant topics” with a new “subversive comedy documentary series,” Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.

Premiering January 18th on the streaming service, the six-part series finds the Run the Jewels rapper, né Michael Render, and a team of correspondents asking complicated questions about the state of US society. As demonstrated in the show’s trailer, that includes avoiding Asians strippers in an attempt to keep money black, leveling out the Hell’s Angel merchandising market with Crip-a-Cola, and making the argument for a black Jesus.



As Render himself explained it in a statement,

“Trigger Warning is about examining cultural taboos and giving viewers the space to examine the ‘what ifs’ and ‘why nots’ that limit how some people move and operate in the world. In six episodes, we explore the human condition using nontraditional approaches. Not everyone will agree with my methods (and some of what we’re putting out is fucking crazy), but this show is about embracing your freedom to challenge societal expectations and conformity. This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.”

Oh, we can’t wait for this one. Take a look at the preview below.