Twin Shadow shares new Broken Horses EP: Stream

Twin Shadow, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price

Twin Shadow has shared a new anthem called “Broken Horses”. In fact, it’s an EP of sorts, consisting of four different versions: the “Santo Domingo Edit”, “Port Antonio Edit”, and two instrumentals of each.

Spoiler: They’re not that different. While, yes, there are differences, it’s hardly like going from St. Vincent’s “Slow Disco” to her remixed “Slow Fast Disco”.



Anyhow, the release comes only two months after his last song “Hollow Days” and less than a year removed from his last studio album, April’s Caer. Stream the whole thing below and try to decipher the edits.