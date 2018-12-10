Ty Dolla $ign indicted for felony drug possession, faces 15 years in prison

Ty Dolla $ign, photo by Philip Cosores

Ty Dolla $ign is facing up to 15 years in prison after being indicted for felony drug possession, according to TMZ.

The 33-year-old musician was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia for felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of THC — as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana.



Ty Dolla $ign was arrested back in September prior to a concert at Atlanta’s Cellaris Arena. Police officers pulled over a limo van and searched all seven of its passengers, including Ty Dolla $ign and Skrillex. Ultimately, only Ty Dolla $ign was arrested.

The indictment comes amidst what has undoubtedly been the most fruitful period of Ty Dolla $ign’s musical career. In addition to putting out his own projects, including last year’s Beach House 3 and his recent MihTy collaborative EP with Jeremih, Ty Dolla $igns has emerged as one of hip-hop’s most in-demand producers and contributed to a number of high-profile albums, including Kanye Wes’s ye, Christina Aguilera’s Liberation, Drake’s Scorpion, and Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Everything Is Love.

Below, you can watch body cam footage of Ty Dolla $ign’s arrest via TMZ: