Unauthorized Beyoncé and SZA albums surface online

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is the queen of surprise releases — but, unfortunately, a newly unveiled album of the singer’s music is not of her own doing.

An collection of early, previously unreleased Beyoncé music surfaced Thursday night on digital streaming platforms. Two albums titled, Have Your Way and Back Up, Rewind, were released under the moniker “Queen Carter” and consisted primarily of old songs, demos, and other rarities.



Upon their discovery, both albums were quickly taken down.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only victim of an unauthorized leak, however. An album of unfinished SZA music called Comethru, credited to the name Sister Solana, also surfaced on Thursday. “These are random scratches from 2015. Def not new new!” SZA said of the leak in an Instagram post. “But…creative? And Scary?”

TDE President Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson added that the tracks are “old songs” that were “stolen and leaked.” They, too, have been removed from DSPs.

so I almost passed out until I realized it’s old music…so who is releasing Beyoncé’s old music as Queen Carter on iTunes?? I WANNA FIGHT pic.twitter.com/ZvsqffJpUf — CPS (@so_caly86) December 21, 2018