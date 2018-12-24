Menu
Unknown Mortal Orchestra shares 19-minute instrumental track “SB-06”: Stream

Psych rock outfit delivers their annual Christmas present

on December 24, 2018, 10:12am
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, photo by Kimberley Ross sb-06 instrumental holiday christmas track
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, photo by Kimberley Ross

‘Twas the day before Christmas, and all ‘cross the ‘net, Unknown Mortal Orchestra fans were awaiting what new song they would get. An instrumental track they knew soon would be there, as the New Zealand psych rockers delivered one each year. Now the band has shared its latest annual gift, a 19-minute track they’ve dubbed “SB-06”.

Okay, so “gift” and “six” doesn’t nail Clement Clarke Moore’s rhyme scheme, but come on, that was pretty solid. So is UMO’s newest release in their traditional “SB” Xmas series. Following up on “SB-02”“SB-03”“SB-04”, and “SB-05” of years past, “SB-06” can be streamed in full below.

The new song isn’t the only instrumental release from UMO this year. Back in October, they dropped their experimental IC-01 HanoiDescribed as “a sonic distillation of the band’s influences in Jazz, Krautrock and the avant garde,” the album derived from the recording sessions of the band’s last full-length, Sex & Food.

