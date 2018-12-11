Vince Staples announces 2019 North American tour

Vince Staples, photo by Caroline Daniel

Last month, Vince Staples released one of 2018’s best albums in FM!. Now, the Long Beach rapper has announced plans to bring the album out on the road for a 2019 North American tour.

The “Smile, You’re on Camera Tour” launches February 1st in Tucson before continuing on to Albuquerque, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando, Philadelphia, and New York. Staples will also play shows in Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Denver, Vancouver, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on April 3rd in Pomona.



Staples will be joined by opening acts Buddy and JPEGMAFIA.

Find Staples’ full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 14th. You can also get them here.

Staples recently performed at the guest-heavy Mac Miller tribute concert in LA. He also contributed to the new soundtrack for Creed II.

Vince Staples 2019 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto $

02/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

02/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater $

02/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues $

02/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s $

02/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater $

02/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues $

02/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle $

02/13 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor $

02/14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution $

02/15 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live $

02/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva $

02/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore $

02/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom $

02/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

02/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

02/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

02/28 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus #

03/01 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre #

03/02 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #

03/03 – London, ON @ London Music Hall #

03/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel #

03/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Acora Theater #

03/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s #

03/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe #

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak #

03/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre #

03/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

03/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

03/18 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden #

03/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Center #

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland #

03/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

03/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #

04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park #

04/03 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater #

$ = w/ Buddy

# = w/ JPEGMAFIA

SAVE YOUR CHILD SUPPORT ITS TOUR TIME pic.twitter.com/KUzWL85Cf7 — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) December 11, 2018

Revisit FM! track “FUN!”: