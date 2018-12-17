Warped Tour to return to three cities in 2019 to celebrate 25th anniversary

Warped Tour logo

This past summer, Warped Tour said goodbye as a traveling festival after entertaining fans for 24 summers. However, when founder Kevin Lyman announced that 2018 would mark the last cross-country trek for Warped, he did leave the door open for the festival to live on in some capacity.

Now, Lyman has revealed that three cities will stage Warped Tour festivals in 2019 to mark its 25th anniversary.



In a tweet posted today, Lyman wrote, “Plans are coming together for @VansWarpedTour 25th — only thing I can say for now since many need to hold vacations dates are June 8 Cleveland, June 29-30 eastcoast, July 20-21 westcoast.”

So, there it is: a one-day fest in Cleveland, and two-day festivals in unspecified cities on the East Coast and West Coast.

Warped Tour started out as a celebration of all things punk rock, eventually welcoming emo, metalcore and other genres into the fold. It has helped break a lot of bands to wider audiences, and has also served as a first concert experience for thousands of young fans, influencing their musical tastes and fashion sense for years to come.

As of now, there are no band lineups or other specifics, but we’ll keep you updated as more details are unveiled.